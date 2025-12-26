Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Atlanta News First, Peachtree Sports Network (Atlanta)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-14) and Atlanta Hawks (15-16) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad winning on their homecourt. The Heat are 81-61 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

HAWKS

G Trae Young

G Nickeill Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-110), Hawks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +138, Hawks -164

Total points scored: 250.5 (over -108, under -112)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Doubtful - Back

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Hip

Nikola Jović: Probable - Elbow

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Keshad Johnson: Probable - Illness

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HAWKS

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness

Eli John Ndiaye: Out - Shoulder

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "We know the deal, it's about this competitive collective will that we have to bring. It's a dogfight, nobody likes how we've been the last 10 games, but the majority of the games have been winnable and that's a matter of collectively finding a way to get a win. Yes, we're trying to improve certain aspects of our game, but that's secondary to a collective will to find a way to win. Even as we've competed recently and some of our metrics have been down, they've still been good enough to get a win, just got to figure out how to do it."

