Heat Cut Ties With Bam Adebayo In Proposed Blockbuster Trade With Emerging West Squad
Many were hoping Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo would take an offensive leap in the 2025 season after an intriguing Olympic campaign.
Instead, Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, which is his lowest mark since 2020. Guard Tyler Herro was the one to take a jump on offense, averaging a career-high 23.9 points and earning his first All-Star nod. Herro found his name in trade rumors essentially every offseason up to this point, but with how Adebayo performed, the roles may reverse this summer.
FanSided proposes a blockbuster trade between the Heat and Spurs that sees Miami cut ties with Adebayo, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.
"The Heat are in a very difficult situation heading into the offseason and would probably benefit from hitting the hard reset button," the article shared. "I'm not sure if Pat Riley would ever admit to that, but this franchise is not close to winning a title, or even climbing back into the championship picture. Trading Bam could help the Heat reset their timeline."
If Adebayo wants to continue embracing a Draymond Green-like role on offense, San Antonio is the place to do it not Miami. The Heat need the three-time All-Star to provide substantial scoring production, while the Spurs could use him as much more of a swiss army knife. Adebayo could split his time between power forward and center, providing solid playmaking, surprisingly dominant rebounding, and strong interior defense.
The article did not specify what the Spurs would package to acquire Adebayo, but their sheer number of assets means finding a return Riley is satisfied with is well within the realm of possibilities.
