Inside The Heat

Heat Cut Ties With Bam Adebayo In Proposed Blockbuster Trade With Emerging West Squad

Anthony Pasciolla

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Many were hoping Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo would take an offensive leap in the 2025 season after an intriguing Olympic campaign.

Instead, Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, which is his lowest mark since 2020. Guard Tyler Herro was the one to take a jump on offense, averaging a career-high 23.9 points and earning his first All-Star nod. Herro found his name in trade rumors essentially every offseason up to this point, but with how Adebayo performed, the roles may reverse this summer.

FanSided proposes a blockbuster trade between the Heat and Spurs that sees Miami cut ties with Adebayo, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.

"The Heat are in a very difficult situation heading into the offseason and would probably benefit from hitting the hard reset button," the article shared. "I'm not sure if Pat Riley would ever admit to that, but this franchise is not close to winning a title, or even climbing back into the championship picture. Trading Bam could help the Heat reset their timeline."

If Adebayo wants to continue embracing a Draymond Green-like role on offense, San Antonio is the place to do it not Miami. The Heat need the three-time All-Star to provide substantial scoring production, while the Spurs could use him as much more of a swiss army knife. Adebayo could split his time between power forward and center, providing solid playmaking, surprisingly dominant rebounding, and strong interior defense.

The article did not specify what the Spurs would package to acquire Adebayo, but their sheer number of assets means finding a return Riley is satisfied with is well within the realm of possibilities.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat Enemy Scott Foster Scorched After Pacers' Game 3 Loss

Miami Heat’s Next Undrafted Gem Projected To Shock Fans In Year Two

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com