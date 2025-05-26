Miami Heat Enemy Scott Foster Scorched After Pacers' Game 3 Loss
NBA referee Scott Foster was named the referee in the Indiana Pacers' crucial Game 3 matchup against the New York Knicks.
So you already know fans had some choice words for the officiating selection.
Foster has been nicknamed "The Series Extender" for his notorious questionable calls, which many believe are purposefully made to benefit the losing team in the series.
And after the Pacers fell to New York in a comeback Sunday night, fans once again slapped the label on the 30-year veteran.
"The NBA has activated The Series Extender protocol: Scott Foster will officiate Game 3 between the Pacers and Knicks LMAOO," one fan tweeted. "Adam Silver knows EXACTLY what he’s doing."
Fans hilariously preached the narrative of Foster working harder than the players in the game.
But make no mistake, this was far from a one-sided affair. New York had many questionable calls against them late that nearly cost them the game, to the point where even commentators Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy were confused.
Nevertheless, New York is back in the series after an improbable rally. It was an eerie scene with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson in early foul trouble while the Knicks were battling a 20-point second-quarter deficit. Lo and behold, Towns erupted in the final period with 20 points, while Brunson and Josh Hart added the final touches with clutch plays down the stretch.
The Knicks are back in Indiana for Game 4 on Tuesday night.
More MIAMI HEAT News
Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Recalls Early NBA Memories
Miami Heat’s Next Undrafted Gem Projected To Shock Fans In Year Two
Longtime NBA Fan Ice Cube Delivers Harsh Message To Pat Riley Doubters