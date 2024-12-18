Why The Miami Heat Will Not Trade Jimmy Butler To The Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Phoenix Suns share mutual interest in each other.
Just because the two parties hold a desire to team up does not mean it will come to fruition. The biggest obstacle standing in the way of this potential blockbuster trade is Suns guard Bradley Beal for multiple reasons.
The first of which is Beal's no-trade clause. He and LeBron James are the only players in the NBA with this power. In other words, if Beal doesn't want to play for the Heat, he doesn't have to. This is likely a problem that can be overcome, considering the three-time All-Star questioned why the Heat passed on him in years prior.
"First off, Phoenix wasn't even in the picture for me to go to,"Beal shared on the Run Your Race podcast."Listen, that was a fly ball. I'm waiting on Miami to hit me a grounder. Milwaukee, those were kind of like my two. Miami didn't want to do it for whatever reason, didn't know why."
The issue that leaves this deal with almost no chance of occurring is the current version of Beal. The fall in production from his final year with the Washington Wizards to his 15 appearances this year is major. He averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists on 50.6 percent shooting in 2023 compared to 17.8 points and 3.3 assists on 49.3 percent shooting this year.
The drop in scoring is understandable, but there was an expectation that another element of his game would take off. Instead, his playmaking and defense are worse than in years prior, if anything.
Pair this with Beal's lucrative $50.2 million salary that only increases through the 2027 season (player option), and it leaves the Heat with no incentive to acquire him. It would make far more sense for the Heat to play out the final guaranteed year of Butler's contract.
