Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Updates Jimmy Butler Mural After Newest Suspension
Miami-based artist Kyle Holbrook made waves with a viral Jimmy Butler mural in Wynwood following the latter’s suspension earlier this month.
Less than a month later, Holbrook and Butler are back for more.
The Heat suspended Butler on Wednesday after he missed a team flight. Holbrook subsequently unveiled updates to the Butler mural, with an emphasis on the All-Star forward’s headband and coffee cup.
“Jimmy Butler has always been a dynamic and complex figure, both on and off the court,” Holbrook said. “This mural evolves with him, capturing the essence of his journey and the dialogue he sparks.”
The headband initially read “I Quit.” Holbrook replaced that text with the phrase “No Comment,” which he says symbolizes “the star’s enigmatic and often unpredictable relationship with the media and his team.”
Meanwhile, the coffee cup now features a combination logo of Big Face Coffee and Mr. Yuck. Previously, the cup read “Please Pay Me.”
“This fusion playfully acknowledges Butler’s entrepreneurial coffee brand while adding an edgy twist that aligns with recent controversies,” Holbrook said.
LOVE POKES FUN AT BUTLER
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love wants to find humor in teammate Butler’s latest suspension.
While Heat fans shared their anger and outrage on social media, Love—who repeatedly cracked jokes during Butler’s seven-game suspension earlier this month—again opted for comedy.
Love shared a Scarface clip on Instagram featuring Tony Montana (Al Pacino) angrily cursing in a restaurant. The five-time All-Star captioned the post, “Jimmy dining out in Miami this evening…”
“You all a bunch of f***in’ a**holes,” Montana says in the clip. “You know why? You don’t have the guts to be what you wanna be. You need people like me.
“You need people like me so you can point your f***in’ fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy,’” Montana continues.
Love has poked fun at Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro recently.
Butler said last week he approved of Love’s humor, even if it came at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
IS NBA AGAINST BUTLER JOINING SUNS?
According to longtime Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro, the NBA is strongly rooting against Butler joining the Suns.
“Spoke with an NBA player tonight who said the league does not want Butler in Phoenix,” Gambadoro reported on X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday morning.
Gambadoro said a Butler trade makes the Suns an “instant contender,” a point we don’t necessarily disagree with. Butler would join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on a Suns team needing a third superstar to break through in the Western Conference.
Although the 35-year-old Butler brings plenty of mileage and baggage, Gambadoro is focusing on the positives. He called Butler an “alpha male” and “culture setter” who can guard several West standouts, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Dončić.
“Posts up, Gets to FT line, will do dirty work KD and Book don’t do, will get 6-7 assists and rebounds per game,” Gambadoro added. “Hi IQ, winner at highest level, can win you a series, big time in playoffs, will be motivated!”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Did Jimmy Butler Just Fire Another Shot at Erik Spoelstra, Heat Management?
NBA Insider Condemns ‘Hard to Deal With’ Jimmy Butler Ahead of Trade Deadline
Miami Heat Fans Still Debating Jimmy Butler’s Legacy
17-Year NBA Vet Backs Dwyane Wade’s Bold Pat Riley Comments
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Still Faces Tough Road to Rookie of the Year Despite Hot Streak
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Birthday With 60-Foot Murals
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.