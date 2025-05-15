Heat Fans Pose Interesting Jimmy Butler Question After Warriors Exit
Miami Heat fans are renowned for their criticism toward president Pat Riley.
But Jimmy Butler's postseason exit with the Golden State Warriors had some deliberating if Riley was right for not paying the six-time All-Star.
Butler had just 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting Wednesday night, never truly unlocking the "Playoff Jimmy" fans witnessed in Miami. Many credited Riley for not granting Butler a lengthy extension, but believed these negotiations should have been much sooner to avoid drama and get a bigger return.
"I think father time has caught up with Jimmy a little, that injury is also affecting him right now," one fan said. "The main thing is everything should’ve been settled before the season started if Pat was never going to extend him."
Aside from Heat fans, many just hopped on social media to troll Butler.
Without Steph Curry, everyone looked toward Butler to revamp his Heat form when he carried underwhelming squads to deep playoff runs.
Regardless, Butler's impact in Golden State this season was undeniable. His mid-season trade to the team redirected an otherwise mediocre year for the Warriors.
"Jimmy changed our season," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in his postgame interview. "He flipped everything for us, gave us a chance. We became one of the best teams in the league. Obviously, if you get to the final eight, you're one of the best teams in the NBA."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Udonis Haslem Hails One Knicks Player Despite Game 5 Loss
Dwyane Wade Tackles Draft Tanking Debate
Udonis Haslem Proclaims End Of Era In Golden State
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.