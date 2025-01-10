Heat Fans Raise Surprising Theory About Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Hot Streak
Second-year Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks like a new man since joining the starting lineup.
Jaquez averages 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in three starts this week. He owns a 53.3 shooting percentage in that time and recorded his first career triple-double in Monday’s loss to the Kings.
What’s the cause for Jaquez’s improved play? Heat fans have a theory that doesn’t necessarily involve Jaquez himself.
Reddit user Bigburrbike joked Jaquez is balding and his improved play comes from giving up on hair loss preservation drugs. Unlikely, but amusing.
Bigburrbike nonetheless got Heat fans thinking, and a portion believe Jaquez feels more comfortable with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler sidelined. Butler is serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
“Jaime’s new role as our offense initiator [has] been awesome,” Zoguinha commented. “I bet this is what [coach Erik Spoelstra] meant when he said Jimmy would be our PG.”
Added CurryMustard: “Jaime played well when jimmy was hurt last year and fell off when he came back.”
Mugiwara_JTres3 expressed excitement about the increased action Jaquez and point guard Tyler Herro share.
“Jaime will thrive with good spacing,” they wrote. “This is beneficial for Tyler as well because eventually, teams will start to focus on Jaime.”
Users specifically complimented Jaquez’s long-range shooting. He tied a season-high with three three-pointers Thursday night against the Jazz.
“I’m so glad he’s proving the doubters wrong,” TheGreenGuyFromDBZ commented. “Absolute aggressive beast and a unique player that’s more than worth keeping with the rebuild in mind.”
One user, cl353, criticized Spoelstra for previously using Jaquez as a “corner spacer” in lineups featuring Butler and Thomas Bryant.
“Thank god jimmy decided to demand a trade honestly,” they wrote.
BUTLER FIRES SHOT AT RILEY
Butler is keeping busy during his seven-game suspension—and taking shots at Heat management, too.
Butler posted several videos of him at his BigFace coffee store to his Instagram story Thursday. One video features Butler complimenting one of his employees, saying, “This is our best guy right here.”
“I gave you a compliment,” Butler tells the smiling employee. “That’s what bosses do.”
Butler’s comments are a clear shot at Heat president Pat Riley, who has been critical of the All-Star forward over the last year. Riley notably criticized Butler’s durability during an end-of-season press conference last spring.
Miami and Butler failed to reach an extension before the season. The Heat suspended Butler last Friday, one day after he requested a trade.
Butler is expected to rejoin the Heat when his suspension ends next Friday.
BEAL COULD APPROVE TRADE TO HEAT
Theoretically, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal can prevent any trade involving him and Butler swapping teams.
The key word there is ‘theoretically.’ If Beal gets a say, he may wind up in Miami after all.
According to SI NBA insider Chris Mannix, Beal is open to waiving his no-trade clause if he joins a contender. Mannix said that includes the Heat, who likely need to acquire Beal in a trade with the Suns to make finances work.
“He ain’t OKing a deal to, like, Detroit or Charlotte, or any other rebuilding team that’s out there,” Mannix reported on the Jan. 10 episode of The Open Floor NBA Show. “He’s not doing that.”
The problem, Mannix explained, is twofold. First, the logistics of making any trade involving Butler and Beal work are still extremely difficult.
More importantly, Mannix said Miami doesn’t want Beal. The three-time All-Star averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 26 games (23 starts).
“They’ve made that clear,” Mannix explained. “Bradley Beal’s got two and a half years left on his contract. They don’t want that money on their books for the next couple of years.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Legend Shares Concern for Heat Star Jimmy Butler After Suspension
Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Heat Insider Explains How Team Decided on Jimmy Butler Suspension
Prominent NBA Analyst Shares if Jimmy Butler Will Play for Miami Heat Again
MORE HEAT NEWS
Local Radio Host Suggests Miami Heat Hand Keys To 21–Year-Old
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.