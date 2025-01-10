NBA Legend Shares Concern for Heat Star Jimmy Butler After Suspension
Much of the recent talk surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler involves his attitude, conduct, and effort, especially following his recent suspension.
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is simply concerned about Butler.
On the Jan. 9 episode of the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast, Anthony expressed confusion about the recent narratives surrounding Butler. Fans and pundits accused Butler of not trying and ‘quiet quitting’ during the two games before his recent suspension.
“This ain’t the Jimmy that I know,” Anthony said. “Something is going on with Jimmy, and people need to get in front of that.”
Anthony cited Butler’s “workaholic” reputation and stories of the six-time All-Star training at 5 a.m.
Anthony directed his next message to Heat president Pat Riley, telling him the two sides need to part ways ASAP.
“This is going to get ugly because Jimmy is not a guy that’s going to back down,” Anthony added. “He’ll start forcing his way, and then if you don’t trade him during the deadline, that Miami s--t is gonna get nasty.”
Butler’s suspension ends next week, and he is expected to rejoin the Heat for their Jan. 17 game against the Denver Nuggets. Although the Heat theoretically could deal him before then, there have been no indications a trade will occur in the coming days.
Anthony sounds skeptical the two sides will resolve their problems and proceed normally.
“The resolution is [the Heat must] trade him,” Anthony argued.
MIROTIĆ DEFENDS BUTLER’S EFFORT
Former NBA big man Nikola Mirotić doesn’t like what he’s hearing about embattled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Mirotić, who spent three seasons with Butler on the Chicago Bulls, disputed the recent accusations about his former teammate ’quiet quitting’ on the Heat. Critics called out Butler’s effort before the Heat suspended him last week for conduct detrimental to the team.
“Jimmy Butler is probably the hardest-working player I’ve ever seen,” Mirotić told the Best in Class podcast.
Mirotić recalled Butler’s “crazy routines” during their time together. According to Mirotić, Butler showed up to the Bulls’s practice facility at 3 a.m. with his personal coach and spend two hours lifting weights.
Butler switched to basketball drills at 5 a.m., hours before Mirotić and the rest of the Bulls arrived for their practice.
“There were days when Jimmy would show up at practice, take off his shoes, and just sit on the side watching us practice,” Mirotić remembered. “I’d wonder, ‘Why isn’t Jimmy practicing?’ Then someone would tell me, ‘Jimmy already got his workout in with his coach earlier.’”
“It was his own routine, and it worked for him,” Mirotić added. “He had his own rhythm, and after a while, I understood it.”
HERRO TALKS NEARLY BEING DRAFTED BY CELTICS
Here’s a nightmare scenario for Heat fans: imagine if the rival Boston Celtics drafted Tyler Herro in 2019.
On the Jan. 7 episode of The OGs podcast, Herro shared that the 18-time NBA champions intended on adding him to an already-loaded roster several years ago. Boston entered the 2019 draft having reached the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons.
“They had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part,” Herro said. “And then Miami took me right before at 13. So it was a blessing.”
One might think Herro prepared for the draft with no ideal team in mind. Not necessarily, especially when the league finalized the draft order that spring.
“When I [saw] the numbers on the teams of where they were drafting and I see Miami was 13, I was set on Miami months prior before they even [drafted],” Herro recalled.
“It was just like a dream to go to Miami.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
ESPN NBA Insider Shares Most Shocking Part of Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Heat Insider Explains How Team Decided on Jimmy Butler Suspension
Prominent NBA Analyst Shares if Jimmy Butler Will Play for Miami Heat Again
MORE HEAT NEWS
Local Radio Host Suggests Miami Heat Hand Keys To 21–Year-Old
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.