Prominent NBA Analyst Shares if Jimmy Butler Will Play for Miami Heat Again
Fans and pundits alike believed Jimmy Butler played his final game for the Miami Heat after receiving a seven-game suspension Jan. 3.
Less than a week later and some people, including a prominent NBA reporter, expect Butler to suit up for the Heat again.
On the Jan. 6 episode of Five in the Floor, Yahoo! Sports NBA analyst Vincent Goodwill said he didn’t believe Butler and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have issues working with one another.
With rumors persisting about Butler’s short- and long-term future in Miami, Goodwill told host Ethan Skolnick he believes the All-Star forward can play—without too many issues—ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“I feel like Jimmy can come back and play because the thing already happened,” Goodwill said. “Now, would I expect both sides to sit in this boiling pot? No, I really don’t, Ethan, because it’s just ugly.”
Miami suspended Butler for conduct detrimental to the team one day after he requested a trade. Goodwill added he believes there is “very little trust” between Butler and the Heat.
“[Butler doesn’t believe] if he played the year out, played his ass off … that the Heat would actually do right by him,” Goodwill explained. “I get the sense that his camp doesn’t feel like the Heat would do right by him.”
“What the Heat would do or wouldn’t do doesn’t matter,” Skolnick replied. “It’s just Jimmy’s perception of it. … There’s really no way to get around it.”
Barring a trade or anything unexpected, Butler can return to the Heat as soon as Jan. 17. Butler posted pictures of him working out at the Heat facility earlier this week while his teammates are out west.
HERRO TALKS NEARLY BEING DRAFTED BY HEAT
Here’s a nightmare scenario for Heat fans: imagine if the rival Boston Celtics drafted Tyler Herro in 2019.
On the Jan. 7 episode of The OGs podcast, Herro shared that the 18-time NBA champions intended on adding him to an already-loaded roster several years ago. Boston entered the 2019 draft having reached the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons.
“They had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part,” Herro said. “And then Miami took me right before at 13. So it was a blessing.”
One might think Herro prepared for the draft with no ideal team in mind. Not necessarily, especially when the league finalized the draft order that spring.
“When I [saw] the numbers on the teams of where they were drafting and I see Miami was 13, I was set on Miami months prior before they even [drafted],” Herro recalled.
“It was just like a dream to go to Miami.”
BARKLEY TALKS BUTLER TRADE RUMORS
Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew recently discussed Jimmy Butler’s trade drama and whether a team should acquire him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Butler hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
“I wouldn’t even trade for him unless he gave me a contract extension because I can’t take that chance that he’s going to leave after one year since you have to give up some good stuff,” Barkley said Tuesday night.
“Jimmy Butler is a terrific player," Barkley added. "You’re not going to get him free. But if I'm going to rent him for the rest of the season and he opts out of my contract, I’m done.“
Teams potentially interested in Butler are almost certainly aware of the downsides, including his age, durability, and upcoming free agency.
Barkley criticized Butler for wanting a contract extension yet getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
“This is all about money,” Barkley said. “So don’t tell me he lost some joy and all this. He wants a long-term contract. You have a contract. You don’t get to say, 'Unless you extend me, I’m just going to quit playing.' I bet he gets joy if he got three more years.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.