Throw out all the noise about the Heat’s poor start in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first season with the team. With an 18-point win over the Rockets on Monday, Miami has won five straight games and eight of its last 10.

The start of the heater included wins over the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers, as well as the Clippers, Kings and Jazz. However, Miami’s last three wins have come over the Rockets, Pistons and Cavaliers, negating any concern that the hot stretch was a facade. The turnaround is legit and the Heat are playing with swagger after they looked lifeless through an 0–4 start that brought doom and gloom.

The dichotomy of the first 14 games with Giannis and Bam Adebayo leading the charge begs a big question, though. Is the Heat’s new winning formula sustainable? Now at 8–6 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, the new-look squad has quickly risen to the upper echelon of a stacked field. Only closing in on the 15-game mark, there’s a long way to go. But the Heat have hit their stride; they just need to maintain it.

What’s going right for the Heat during recent hot stretch?

Klay Thompson has looked like his old self as of recent | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the five-game winning streak, the offense has clicked. Opponents also have come down to earth after the Heat got scorched from three-point range to start the season. It all starts with Giannis and Bam, who have figured out how to play off each other, as the frontcourt duo is maximized by shooters on the wings. Antetokounmpo has averaged a 30-point double-double over the win streak while Adebayo has been huge himself, most notably with a 37-point masterpiece in an NBA Cup win over the Cavs on Friday. Adebayo left Monday’s game against Houston early due to a hip injury after 16 minutes of play, which hopefully isn’t anything serious.

Both attack the rim and score mostly inside the perimeter, which only works with ample shooting by surrounding teammates. Klay Thompson arrived over the offseason to help the cause, and he’s been great lately. Thus far in November, he’s shooting 44.6% on 10.8 three-point attempts per game. He dropped 30 points in an overtime win over the Clippers and had 26 with six treys in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Davion Mitchell’s shooting has been just as big as he’s hit his threes at a 44.2% clip over six attempts in November.

Pelle Larsson has made shots and added defense. Second-round pick Ryan Conwell has quickly stepped up in a larger role with his shooting off the bench. Myron Gardner went 4-for-5 from deep Monday, too, as he started for Larsson, who’s out with an illness.

Offseason signing Tim Hardaway Jr., brought in for his floor-spacing ability, had a terrible start to the season which brought Erik Spoelstra to drastically decrease his role. He didn’t appear in three of Miami’s last four games with the Heat getting shooting elsewhere. It might just be a cold stretch as he shot 40% or better from deep in each of the past four seasons. If he can get back to that level should he get return to the rotation, even better. But the Heat are getting what they need right now out of Thompson, Mitchell, Larsson and Conwell while Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis work through their slow starts shooting the basketball.

Speaking of Wiggins, Spoelstra pulled him out of the starting lineup just before the win streak started in favor of Larsson (or Gardner the past two games with Larsson out). That helped the Heat on both ends of the floor, considering Wiggins’s early struggles.

Mitchell’s breakout from an impactful perimeter defender and low-volume shooter into a legit scorer and a premier playmaker has been huge, too. He’s averaging 9.2 assists per game—the best mark in the entire league—while averaging a career-high 16.8 points. It’s still early, but that’s Most Improved Player material.

Debatably most importantly, though, is that Miami’s opponents have cooled off. Through the Heat’s first seven games, their opponents were hitting 41% of their threes. That netted out to 17.3 treys for Heat opponents each game, the most threes any team gave up during the stretch. Since, that’s dropped to 35.1% and 13.6 threes on nearly four less attempts each night.

Miami can keep it going, but there’s some cause for concern

Everything is going right for the Heat right now. Giannis has dominated, Bam has had his nights, Thompson is on fire and the supporting cast has made its shots, too. Spoelstra’s decisions to bring Wiggins off the bench and take Hardaway out of the rotation helped, and it might be what the team needs to unlock the Giannis-and-Bam duo over the long haul. However, just like Miami’s opponents have leveled out, their shooters may, too.

Thompson, Mitchell and Larsson are all shooting above 41% on threes thus far. Maybe that stands the test of time, but it’s tough to keep that up over an 82-game season. Especially for the volume shooters in Thompson and Mitchell. Thompson is one of the best shooters ever, but even his current 42.1% mark is rich for him as he’s shooting a higher volume compared to all but one of his 14 NBA seasons. Mitchell keeps getting better, but he’s taking nearly twice as many threes as he did last season and still hitting at a better rate. The open looks will be there with the superstar frontcourt operating mainly inside the arc, but those are difficult numbers to maintain.

Heat opponents shooting closer to league average is much more expected than the supreme efficiency Miami faced as it stumbled out of the gate. That should continue, especially with Spoelstra’s defense looking better with Wiggins off the bench and Hardaway mostly sidelined.

Over the next couple of weeks, the red-hot Heat will get tested even more. Giannis will play his first game against his former team on Wednesday, which will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are the far superior team and that contest won’t be nearly as emotional as his first trip back to Milwaukee, but he’ll still have something more to play for.

After that, Miami plays the Thunder at home before a road swing with games against the 76ers, Knicks and Cavs. Not an easy stretch, but the Heat have figured out what they need to do to win. We’ll see if they can keep it rolling.

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