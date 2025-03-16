Inside The Heat

Heat Land Ex-Celtics Star Guard In Proposed Deal Likely Sending Out Terry Rozier

Anthony Pasciolla

Mar 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Miami Heat fans would likely celebrate if guard Terry Rozier was traded this offseason because of his failure to meet expectations.

He is averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 assists on 40.1 percent shooting in 57 appearances. Not to mention, his defense is lackluster at best. For these reasons, the Heat could potentially trade Rozier to the Washington Wizards this offseason in exchange for former Boston Celtics guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

This is what Bleacher Report likely predicts after listing Smart as a potential trade target for the Heat.

"Assuming the team continues to build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat needs shooting and help at point guard. [Davion] Mitchell may be retained, but he may be best suited as a reserve," B/R's Eric Pincus wrote. "Duncan Robinson is expected to opt into his final year, roughly half-guaranteed. The Heat could go younger or look to cash out prospects like Jaquez and Nikola Jović to win with Herro and Adebayo."

Obviously, the Wizards would not be willing to swap Smart for Rozier, but packaging him with enough draft capital and possibly a young piece could sway Washington to accept the deal. Rozier's contract ends after the 2026 season, meaning he would only be in Washington for a year unless they opt for a much cheaper contract extension.

A backcourt of Smart and Herro would have a much more ideal balance of offense and defense.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
