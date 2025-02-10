Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts to Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo
Social media appeared mixed (to say the least) about Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly approved of one part.
Tennis great Serena Williams made a cameo appearance during Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.” Lamar and Williams both hail from Compton, Calif.
Williams’ appearance was especially noteworthy given her ties to Drake, the subject of “Not Like Us.” The tennis champion dated Drake over a decade ago.
Williams posted an Instagram video of her dancing during Lamar’s performance. Wade commented with three “fire” emojis.
“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” Williams wrote in another post.
ADEBAYO, HERRO GO VIRAL AT PRESS CONFERENCE
Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro likely didn’t expect to go viral at Sunday’s press conference.
At least both can take solace in knowing a video with nearly two million views isn’t entirely their fault.
The duo answered questions about last week’s Jimmy Butler trade following Sunday’s practice. Miami acquired Warriors forwards Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, along with Raptors guard Davion Mitchell, in a five-team, nine-player deal.
The 6-foot-7 Wiggins and 6-foot-9 Anderson each bring needed size to an inconsistent Heat team. One reporter understandably wondered how the Heat’s top two players felt about Wiggins and Anderson’s potential impact.
This simple question attracted an unexpected response from both players.
“Are you guys excited for all the size and length they bring?” the reporter asked. “Is that gonna make your lives easier?”
Herro immediately looked at Adebayo in disbelief. Adebayo, meanwhile, put a hand in front of his mouth to hold in a laugh.
The reporter immediately noted the question’s phrasing. Adebayo said he was laughing at Herro rather than the reporter.
“It’s just funny because ain’t nobody else answering no questions!” Adebayo exclaimed.
The video had over 1.8 million views on X (formerly Twitter) as of Monday morning.
WIGGINS EXCITED TO JOIN ADEBAYO, HERRO
Wiggins joins Adebayo and Herro in the Miami Heat’s newest Big Three.
The former Warriors forward already sees parallels between the All-Stars and two future Hall of Famers he knows extremely well.
“Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green],” Wiggins told reporters Sunday, adding, “There’s similarities with Tyler and Bam.”
That’s lofty praise, especially given Curry and Green’s success in Golden State. The duo own four championships in the past decade, the most recent of which they won alongside Wiggins in 2022.
Heat fans are extremely excited about Wiggins’ arrival on a mediocre team. He averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, though his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019.
We’ll see how a Big Three featuring Adebayo, Herro, and Wiggins fares for the 25-25 Heat. Wiggins expects to make his Miami debut Monday against the Celtics.
“Looking forward to getting out there and being one of the older guys and getting it started with them,” Wiggins said.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Fans React to Jimmy Butler’s Warriors Debut
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Begins Updating Jimmy Butler Mural After Trade
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.