Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Blasts Ex-Lottery Pick Over Critical NBA Comments
Miami Heat legend was always outspoken as a player. He speaks his mind even more nowadays as an NBA analyst and podcaster. He recently took exception with some comments made by former NBA player Ricky Rubio.
Rubio, who is from Spain, criticized the league and United States culture. He was the No. 5 pick in the 2009 draft but never developed into a star player.
"I do say something to Ricky Rubio. You sat at the table and let him do it. So, you're part of the problem. [Shut] your ass up," Haslem said on the The OGs podcast with co-host Mike Miller.
Rubio said he couldn't relate to NBA players.
"You sit at the table and let him do it, so you are part of the problem," Haslem said. "You think when they left, they said, 'Oh, everybody suck but Rubio.' No, they talk about all y'all ass. Out of here."
WIGGINS NOW IN RARE COMPANY
It doesn't seem that long ago that "Maple Jordan" was deemed the NBA's next prodigy.
Teams were tanking for the right to take Andrew Wiggins first overall out of Kansas University in 2014. The Cleveland Cavaliers did. But after LeBron James chose to leave Miami and come "home," the Cavaliers swapped Wiggins for Minnesota Timberwolves established star Kevin Love.
Wiggins never fulfilled his superstar promise, but did assist in a championship for Golden State in 2022. Now a member of the Miami Heat, he's 30 -- the second-oldest player on a young team, and holding a distinction in another way. With the official retirement of John Wall, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Washington in 2010, Wiggins is now the fourth-oldest No. 1 overall pick remaining in the NBA.
Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The oldest? James, naturally. Taken in 2003.
After that, there are no No. 1 overall picks remaining until you get to 2011. That was Kyrie Irving, who ended up winning a title with James in 2016, and is now a Dallas Maverick. Irving is teammates with Anthony Davis, who is the next longest-tenured active No. 1 overall pick and, of course, also won a title with James (in 2020). Davis was taken first overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2012.
The 2013 pick? That was Anthony Bennett, also chosen by the Cavaliers (they caught a lot of lucky lottery breaks). But he's long gone.
That brings us to Wiggins, in 2014.
All subsequent No. 1 overall picks but two are on NBA rosters, though Ben Simmons (2016) and Markelle Fultz (2017) could still be signed.
So no, Wiggins hasn't become an icon as many expected. But at least he's still a viable starter, something that hasn't been said for everyone picked so high.