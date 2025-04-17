Heat-Pelicans Monster Trade Proposal Has Former No. 1 Picks Swapping Teams
There are a handful of superstars who could be on the move this offseason, including Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson.
Unsurprisingly, the Miami Heat are finding themselves involved in trade rumors and ideas for both of the previously listed players.
Although Durant is the better of the two, he is also significantly older, which could lead the Heat to pursue Williamson instead. A Big Three of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Zion Williamson would have a much longer window of championship contention than a trio with Durant.
ClutchPoints predicts the Heat to swap former No. 1 picks with the Pelicans by sending Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, two first-round picks, and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Williamson and potentially Herb Jones.
If Williamson can remain healthy and maintain strong shape in Miami, this trade would be a fleece from Heat team president Pat Riley and company. The 2019 No. 1 pick and Jones are significant upgrades from the players the Heat are sending to the Pelicans while the draft capital is a necessity in any move involving an All-Star.
Assuming the Heat take down the Atlanta Hawks, it appears they're headed toward yet another early postseason exit. Unless Riley plans to uncharacteristically begin a rebuild this summer, then swapping Wiggins for Williamson is a top option.
