ESPN's Udonis Haslem Says Heat's Kel'el Ware Now Must Live Up To Label
While most tune in for the Summer League in Las Vegas to see how rookies hold up against their first look at NBA competition, second-year players can show their growth.
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem set high expectations for Kel’el Ware and Reed Sheppard to prove why they were considered untouchable in trade packages for Kevin Durant. They should distinguish themselves from most players in the Summer League because they will have significant roles for their teams in the regular season.
“I mean, I know everybody wants to see Cooper Flagg and Jeremiah Fears, but I’m a guy who’s intrigued by these guys who come back for a second year,” Haslem said. “The guys like Reed Sheppard and the guys like Kel’el Ware. These are guys who were deemed untradeable in their situations. In the Kevin Durant situation, Houston made Reed Sheppard untradeable. In the Miami Heat situation, Miami made Kel’el Ware untradeable.”
Sheppard and Ware dominated in their first summer league runs, as they both finished with First-Team honors. While they won’t have to put up as impressive statistics as before, they will need to demonstrate that they have worked on certain aspects that will translate in the regular season. For Ware, he will need to display his improved perimeter shooting and more activity on the glass with his newly added muscle.
“These are guys who are going to play significant minutes for their rosters next year, so I’m looking for these guys to dominate throughout this summer league over the younger guys,” Haslem continued. “Kel’el Ware is a guy who averaged 9.3 points and seven rebounds in 36 starting games for the Miami Heat.”