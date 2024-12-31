Inside The Heat

Heat Veteran Pokes Fun at Tyler Herro Following Amen Thompson Fight

Jake Elman

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love clearly enjoys having fun at teammate Tyler Herro’s expense.

Count Love among those finding the humor in Herro’s recent fight with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson. Love made light of the viral skirmish and supported his teammate on Instagram.

Love shared a picture of a young Herro and quoted the latter’s Sunday postgame comments. 

“Scoring. Throwing dimes. Doing the whole thing,” Love wrote, adding the hashtag #CAWB. 

For the unfamiliar, #CAWB refers to “cold-ass white boy,” the nickname Herro earned from his teammates. 

Love’s other post includes various memes and clips, including one of someone dressed as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker rolling on the ground.

“My interpretation…,” Love joked.

MAXWELL BLASTS HERRO, HEAT FANS

Considering his tenure with the Rockets, no basketball fan should be surprised where guard Vernon Maxwell stands on the Herro-Thompson fight.

Maxwell took to X and ripped Herro, calling him “Machine Gun Kelly” following Sunday’s skirmish between Herro and Thompson. 

“Miami got the dub tonight but they took an L in life,” Maxwell posted Sunday. “Can I get an Amen!”

Maxwell continued his X onslaught Monday.

“Hey Heat fans, 20 years from now do you think people will remember that Miami won a meaningless regular season game or that MGK got ragdolled across the floor,” Maxwell wrote.

HEAT LINKED TO FORMER HURRICANES GUARD

The Heat’s solution to their guard depth may be a former first-round pick thoroughly familiar with the 305.

NBA insider Marc Stein listed the Heat as a possible suitor for veteran guard and ex-Miami Hurricane Lonnie Walker. The 26-year-old plays in Europe for Žalgiris Kaunas, a Lithuanian team. 

Stein reported NBA teams can buy Walker out of his international contract until Feb. 18. He averages 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for Žalgiris. 

Walker, the No. 18 pick in 2018, played collegiately at Miami. A 6-foot-4 guard from Pennsylvania, Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 32 games (18 starts) in his lone season with the Hurricanes. 

Walker owns career averages of 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in six seasons. He posted 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games for the Nets last year.

Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.

