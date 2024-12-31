Tyler Herro Quietly on Pace to Shatter Miami Heat Record
Tyler Herro is on pace to make his first All-Star team and shatter a Miami Heat franchise record.
Not bad for someone Heat fans have been open to trading the last few years.
Herro enters the new year with 118 made three-pointers in 30 games. He’s the first player in franchise history to record 100 threes in the Heat’s first 30 games; Duncan Robinson held the previous record, totaling 97 threes during the 2020-21 campaign.
More importantly, Herro should have no problems setting the Heat’s single-season three-pointer record. Robinson recorded 270 threes across 73 games in 2019-20.
Herro averages 3.9 made three-pointers, which is 320 threes in 82 games. Even if Herro only plays 73 games, as Robinson did during his record-setting season, he’d total 285 threes at his current pace.
Herro blossoming into the Heat’s most valuable player has easily been the team’s best story amid the non-stop Jimmy Butler trade rumors and a litany of injuries. Miami takes the court each night knowing Herro can will the team to victory the way Butler has for several seasons.
The never-ending Butler trade saga makes it easy to forget how special Herro has played. Barring a disastrous injury (one which might essentially end the Heat’s season), Herro will obliterate a team record.
A cynical basketball fan might point out such a record doesn’t mean as much in the current climate. Herro averages 9.6 threes, which sounds more like an NBA 2K player than an actual NBA shooter.
You can feel that way and still acknowledge a record is a record. However, Herro still needs to make the shots he takes, and he averages a career-high 41% from three-point range.
We think the Heat will take it, especially if they see themselves as a playoff team.
