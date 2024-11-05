Heat vs. Kings Takeaways: Domantas Sabonis Drops Game-Winner Over Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat (3-3) lost to the Sacramento Kings (4-3) 111-110.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Third quarters continue to plague the Miami Heat.
It was another solid first half from the Heat, followed by a pathetic third quarter. They have been outscored in the third quarter in every game besides against the Washington Wizards. It is truly mind-boggling how the Heat continue to go into each halftime and throw away all of the first-half momentum. They had a 15-point lead at the start of the quarter before getting outscored 37-17. Something has to change.
2. Another loss in which the Heat lost the battle on the boards.
Though the Heat were only outrebounded by two, one was an offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis, who put up the game-winning shot off the putback. They have lost the rebounding edge in every game this season besides against the Wizards. Kevin Love, who was looking to debut tonight, should return and help with their rebounding woes. Jaime Jaquez Jr., averaging a career-high 7.6 rebounds, also should help.
3. Free throw struggles continue to be costly.
Some issues, such as lack of size and third-quarter collapses in the regular season, have been relatively common throughout the Jimmy Butler era. However, free-throw shooting never has been. The Heat made 80.8 percent of their free throws in the previous five seasons. This year, they continue to struggle by shooting 71.6 percent. It is hard to ignore the nine missed ones tonight in a one-point loss.
4. Pelle Larsson took advantage of the first real opportunity of his career.
On the bright side, the Heat used the game to give their second-round draft pick his first meaningful minutes of the season. Larsson did not disappoint by finishing with 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. He even closed the game alongside the starters.
