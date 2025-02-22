Heat vs. Raptors Takeaways: Andrew Wiggins Shines In Overtime Victory At Toronto
The Miami Heat (26-28) open up with their first game after the All-Star break with a much-needed win against the Toronto Raptors (17-39) 120-111.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro’s elite shooting led to a fantastic performance.
Herro finished with 28 points, three rebounds, and seven assists on 55.6 percent shooting and 44.4 percent from three-point range. This was his second game since being named an All-Star, where he could convert on at least four shots from the perimeter on at least 40 percent shooting. Beyond his three-point shooting, Herro knocked down several clutch mid-range shots, including an and-1 in the overtime period, to give the Heat control of their lead.
2. Andrew Wiggins had his best game as a part of the Heat.
Wiggins finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two steals on 47.4 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The vision for his role on this team is evident, as the Heat will rely on him to be one of their top three guys alongside Herro and Bam Adebayo. Since he just turned only 30 years old, Wiggins can provide massive defensive value Jimmy Butler wasn’t able to do consistently anymore. He also adds another much-needed downhill threat who can get to the basket at will.
3. Adebayo notched 30 double-doubles on the season with this performance.
Adebayo finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist on 61.5 percent shooting. After a strong first half, he was forced to sit until the fourth quarter because he picked up two quick fouls in the third. His best showing of dominance happened in overtime, where he led the team in scoring for the period with six points. Adebayo also tied Rony Seikaly for the Heat’s all-time leader in double-doubles.
4. Davion Mitchell flourished against his former team.
Mitchell finished with 16 points, two rebounds, and one steal on 66.7 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. As the Heat’s new start, Mitchell can contribute on both ends of the court. Defensively, he works well with Adebayo and Wiggins. His best trait in this game was harassing each of his isolation matchups with constant pressure. Offensively, Mitchell knocked down several three-point shots and converted on several fast break attempts. The only flaw of his night was failing on three attempts to connect with Kel’el Ware in lobs to the basket.
Focusing only on the results of each of the Miami Heat's deep playoff runs with Jimmy Butler as their leader, the team was successful without winning a championship.
However, a significant reason for the Heat's success in the 2023 NBA Finals was because they weren’t expected to make it as far as they did as a play-in team. While Butler's absence wasn’t the only reason they were in the play-in tournament, the best player's lack of playing time hinders most teams from rising in the standings.
Not reaching the minimum game requirement was one of the main reasons the Heat didn’t want to give Butler a max extension at 35. He missed 18 games in 2023 and missed 22 games in 2024, which resulted in two consecutive play-in berths. Butler was injured in their most recent play-in matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Gil’s Arena Podcast, Tim Hardaway Sr. shared his thoughts on why he was so disappointed with Butler’s situation on the Heat ended before his trade to the Golden State Warriors.
“What I was mad with Jimmy is, you’re under contract,” Hardaway explained. “You're trying to get back at Pat, but you’re not getting back at Pat. You’re hurting your teammates. Them guys come in and work every day. They expect you to work every day, and you crying because he told you no.”
Hardaway later accused Butler of intentionally missing games despite not having a legitimate injury to keep him out.
“The only thing he wanted you to do is play more games,” Hardaway continued. “I don’t want to be in the play-in games anymore. I want to be in the playoffs and have a week off, and I want to prepare to be ready for our opponent. We would be fresh. Jimmy didn’t want to do that. Jimmy wanted to do what he continued to do and take games off. He wasn’t hurt. He was just taking games off.”
After not being in the Miami Heat’s rotation for the majority of the first half of the season, Kel’el Ware has thrived ever since he became their new starting center.
Since earning starter minutes, Ware has averaged 12.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 47.3 percent shooting and 23.6 percent from three-point range.
Standing at 7 feet, Ware gave the Heat much-needed size alongside Bam Adebayo. The big man duo has raised their defensive ceiling, as Ware protects the rim and Adebayo roams all over the court as a phenomenal help-defender.
While his offensive skills aren’t as polished yet, Ware gives Tyler Herro another lob threat whenever he drives to the basket. His size has also allowed him to take advantage of potential offensive rebounds and putback baskets.
Bobby Portis wasn’t surprised by Ware’s sudden rise to a starting position as a rookie. In an interview with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, Portis explained how he heard of his talent back when Ware was in grade school.
“Heard about him when he was in sixth grade,” Portis said. “He had a lot of raw talent, but at first, his biggest thing was he didn’t have a motor. He didn’t really play hard. I like that he’s with the Heat because, obviously, they’ll instill that motor in him. He’ll work, and then he’ll just keep getting better. His upside is limitless.”
The Heat are moving in a much younger direction after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Ware is undoubtedly one of the key players for their future success. Portis believes landing with the Heat was a perfect fit for his career improvement if he continues to work hard.
“He’s got a super-bright future,” Portis continued. “A chance to make a lot of money. He’s got to keep his head on straight. Stay out of trouble. Keep working hard. He’s with a great organization to keep him focused. But the biggest things are staying confident, and going out there, and stacking good game after good game. See where you end up at.”
