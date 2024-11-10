Inside The Heat

Heat vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Jimmy Butler Sidelined For High-Stakes Clash

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the basketball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the basketball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat (3-5) are in for a tough matchup on Sunday evening against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3).

The Heat are on a three-game losing streak against strong competition in the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings while the Wolves are fresh off a dominant win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's the full injury report for Sunday's game:

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Out - Personal

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning

Keshad Jones: Out - G League

Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Ankle

TIMBERWOLVES

Jaylen Clark: Out - G League Two-Way

Jesse Edwards: Out - G League Two-Way

Leonard Miller: Out - G League On Assignment

Daishen Nix: Out - G League Two-Way

The one strong and consistent piece of the Heat's rotation thus far is star guard Tyler Herro, who was recently praised by coach Erik Spoelstra.

"Tyler is growing each game this season and making the right play," Spoelstra said. "The first point of contact for our defense is to make a stand. We have to earn wins in this league and we are going through a rough stretch right now. We have to rally to get much better."

