Heat vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Jimmy Butler Sidelined For High-Stakes Clash
The Miami Heat (3-5) are in for a tough matchup on Sunday evening against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3).
The Heat are on a three-game losing streak against strong competition in the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings while the Wolves are fresh off a dominant win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Here's the full injury report for Sunday's game:
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Kevin Love: Out - Personal
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning
Keshad Jones: Out - G League
Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Ankle
TIMBERWOLVES
Jaylen Clark: Out - G League Two-Way
Jesse Edwards: Out - G League Two-Way
Leonard Miller: Out - G League On Assignment
Daishen Nix: Out - G League Two-Way
The one strong and consistent piece of the Heat's rotation thus far is star guard Tyler Herro, who was recently praised by coach Erik Spoelstra.
"Tyler is growing each game this season and making the right play," Spoelstra said. "The first point of contact for our defense is to make a stand. We have to earn wins in this league and we are going through a rough stretch right now. We have to rally to get much better."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.