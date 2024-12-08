How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Miami Heat (11-10) look to win their third straight game with a victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (21-3) on Sunday night.
Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Cleveland -3.5
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
CAVALIERS
F Evan Mobley
F Dean Wade
C Jarrett Allen
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - ankle
Kel'el Ware: Out - G League
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
CAVALIERS
Emoni Banes: Out - Knee
Max Strus: Out - Ankle
Craig Porter Jr.: Questionable - Illness
Isaac Okoro: Questionable - Knee
Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way
BUTLER OPENS NEW COFFEE SHOP
Miami Heat fans who love coffee have another reason to celebrate All-Star forward Jimmy Butler this holiday season.
Butler opened the first storefront for his BigFace coffee brand Dec. 6 in Miami’s Design District. He started BigFace as an online coffee store in 2021 and has had pop-up coffee trucks at various events, including the Miami Grand Prix.
Butler reflected on the "surreal" journey in an interview with Axios.
“I started this to be able to connect with people and bring people together,” Butler said. “I’m very, very grateful that all my people [who’ve supported me] got to take this in with me.”
Good news for customers: prices at the BigFace store range from $4 for an espresso to $10 for a pour-over.
MAGIC COULD CHALLENGE HEAT FOR FOX
Bovada listed the Magic (+400) as the favorites to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox via trade, closely followed by the Heat (+450). The Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers rounded out the top five in betting odds.
It's not out of the realm of possibilities for the one-time All-Star to request. Although he's been with the organization since 2017, reporter Matt Moore claims executives are ready 'to pounce.'
“Last month, De’Aaron Fox turned down a $165 million extension," Moore wrote. "The assumption was that this was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about. Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce."
Considering the Magic's abundance of youth, the Heat will need to cut ties with rising star Tyler Herro to land the former No. 5 pick.
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jimmy Butler on why the new starting rotation is playing so well: "We're making all the right plays, getting the ball to everybody where they're in a position to score at a high clip, and we're guarding. ... The game seems to get a lot easier, so kudos to everybody for drawing help and kicking it to the open guy."
MORE HEAT NEWS
Trade Proposal: Should Miami Heat Take Risk On Acquiring Injury-Plagued Guard?
Miami Heat Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Extended Look At Kel’El Ware
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.