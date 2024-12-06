Miami Heat Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Extended Look At Kel’El Ware
Miami Heat fans finally got an extended look at rookie center Kel’el Ware on Thursday night.
The good news: Ware shined and played his best basketball thus far. However, the No. 15 pick didn’t have his career night while wearing a Heat uniform.
Technically.
Ware had 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the Sioux Falls Skyforce’s 102-81 victory over the Windy City Bulls. He reported to the G League this week after sparsely playing in his first two months.
Ware played 27 minutes in the win. He sealed the stellar outing with an emphatic fourth-quarter dunk.
The positive performance has been a long time coming. Fans have clamored to see Ware get his opportunity and prove why the Heat drafted him. Instead, he’s spent most of his rookie season buried on the bench.
Ware averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’d only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games. Ware recently also missed time with a foot injury.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently defended sending Ware to the G League.
“The next logical thing is to try and get him some time, get him some game minutes, and see how he can impact winning,” Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday.
It is currently unknown when Ware will rejoin the Heat. The Skyforce host the Grand Rapids Gold (the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate) on Sunday afternoon.
BUTLER GETS NBA 2K BOOST
Some Miami Heat fans may be losing faith in forward Jimmy Butler amid his latest rash of injuries.
NBA 2K, on the other hand, still clearly believes in the veteran All-Star.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Dec. 5. Butler went up one point, going from an 87 overall to an 88. He remains the Heat’s highest-rated player, two points ahead of Tyler Herro.
Butler joined rookie guard Pelle Larsson as Heat players who earned a ratings increase. Larsson’s one-point increase makes him a 74 overall.
Veteran forward Haywood Highsmith dropped one point to 76 overall.
SPOELSTRA TALKS LEBRON
As an assistant for the United States Olympic Team last summer, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noticed one of the few constants each morning in Paris.
LeBron James was in the workout room every day at 6 a.m.
Seeing James, 39, prepare like this at his age made Spoelstra wish the young Miami Heat players were there to witness.
"I just wish I could have had all of our young players watch him in the team meeting," Spoelstra said. "... LeBron is not fatigued at all in terms of preparing and being involved, noticing all things on film and you want players to see that."
