Is Jaime Jaquez Playing Tonight? Heat Forward Suddenly Added To Injury Report

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It seemed the Miami Heat would face the Sacramento Kings on Monday with a full-strength lineup.

Heat fans unfortunately got their hopes up too quickly, as sophomore forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now listed as questionable for the matchup. He was added to the injury report with gastroenteritis (stomach).

Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson, who were both out in past games due to personal reasons, are expected to play against the Kings. For Robinson, it's a return while Love is making his season debut.

Here's additional info on the game:

Game time: 8:15 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: : The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, has now won three straight against Sacramento, including six of the last eight overall. The Heat are 47-24 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season,
including 31-5 in home games and 16-19 in road games. The Heat are coming off a victory against the Washington Wizards.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

KINGS 

F Keegan Murray

F DeMar DeRozan

C Domantas Sabonis 

G De'Aaron Fox

G Doug McDermott 

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on his big game Saturday against the Washington Wizards in Mexico City: “My teammates got me going from the jump,” Adebayo said. “We’re pros, man. Once we see the ball go in a couple of times, it becomes like an ocean.

“And then you just get in a flow and you just get locked in, it just feels like the ball’s going to go in every time for you.”

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

