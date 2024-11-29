Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Will All-Star Forward Play Against Toronto Raptors?
Miami Heat fans received a positive Jimmy Butler injury update during their Thanksgiving dinner.
The Heat announced Thursday afternoon Butler is probable to play Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. He missed the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets with a back ailment. Butler sat on the bench with a heating pad.
Butler scored six points in 25 minutes Wednesday night. He added four rebounds and three assists.
Butler’s tight back is the All-Star’s latest injury. He missed four games earlier this month with an ankle ailment. A sprained MCL kept him sidelined during last season’s brief playoff run.
Butler, 35, continues playing at a high level when he’s on the court. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
WILL KEVIN LOVE PLAY AGAINST THE RAPTORS?
The Heat listed veteran forward Kevin Love (back spasms) as questionable Thursday afternoon. Love left Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Bucks after only seven minutes.
Love averages 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. He’s come off the bench in his last three games.
Haywood Highsmith re-entered the starting lineup when Miami moved Love to the bench earlier this month. Highsmith averages a career-high 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14 games (eight starts).
OTHER ROOKIES OUTPLAYING WARE
It’s one thing for the No. 1 pick (Atlanta Hawks forward Zacharie Risacher) or No. 4 (San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle) to be putting up better numbers than Kel’el Ware, who the Heat selected 15th.
NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner released his weekly rookie rankings ladder Nov. 27, selecting who he believes are the 10 best first-year players thus far. Five of the 10—Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (selected No. 16; ranked No. 1 on the ladder), Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (selected No. 17; ranked No. 3); Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (selected No. 18; ranked No. 10); New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (selected No. 21; ranked No. 6); and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jayden Wells (selected No. 39; ranked No. 2)—all earned spots despite being selected after Ware.
None of this is to say McCain would still be the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year had the Heat picked him 15th. Wells may not average over 12 points if he played in Miami instead of Memphis.
Ware is at least earning more playing time. He scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 12 minutes Wednesday night.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.