Social Media Praises Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Following Clutch Performance
If Miami Heat fans needed another reason to be thankful this Turkey Day, Tyler Herro has entered the chat.
Herro furthered his All-Star case with a 27-point, eight-rebound performance in Wednesday’s 98-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter’s final four minutes, sealing the win and keeping Miami from a crushing road loss.
“He’s a shot-maker,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s not afraid of the moment.”
Social media members happily agreed with Spoelstra. Users on X (formerly Twitter) endlessly praised Herro following his stellar outing.
“Ain’t no Tyler Herro slander coming from me anymore he’s earned it,” wrote one X user.
Some focused more on Herro’s defense. He had a pivotal steal with 6.1 seconds remaining, setting up a free throw opportunity and giving the Heat a 96-94 lead.
“What an improvement from him man,” X user @ashsantana_ posted. “I never thought I’d see the day!”
“Time to retire all anti-Tyler Herro talk,” added another X user.
Herro averages 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. One can only wonder where the Heat would be without him, especially with injuries limiting All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in recent weeks.
“Whether you wanted him gone or not, he has surpassed everyone’s expectations this season,” X user Tr3yDubD33 wrote. “No one saw this coming.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.