What Did The Heat Receive From The Warriors For Jimmy Butler? Andrew Wiggins Headlines Return Package

After months of drama, the Miami Heat were able to finalize a deal sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
While the deal is not yet official, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that details the Heat's full return for the six-time All-Star. The Heat are receiving former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick.
UPDATE: Neither Schroder nor Anderson is headed to Miami, as the former is heading to the Utah Jazz while the latter is joining the Toronto Raptors. Instead, the Heat are reuniting with veteran forward P.J. Tucker via the Jazz. All reports from ESPN's Shams Charania.
UPDATE: "Miami is working through a resolution with Kyle Anderson -- Toronto portion fell through, sources said. He could stay or be moved. A massive deal with many moving parts," Charania reported.
In addition, the Warriors and Heat are sending Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson to the Detroit Pistons, respectively.
The Heat were seemingly desperate to rid the roster of the headache Butler caused. Despite this likely panic, Miami team president Pat Riley and the front office were able to land a solid return. The headliner of the deal, Wiggins, is a one-time All-Star. He doesn't perform at that level, but is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on 44.4 percent shooting in 43 appearances for the Warriors this season.
Yes, Wiggins has money on the books until at least the 2026 season, but he is typically available and can contribute to win-now basketball.
