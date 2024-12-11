Jimmy Butler's List Of Preferred Trade Destinations Grows As West Contender Added
The Jimmy Butler trade saga is playing out much quicker than most anticipated.
Just one day after the initial report that the Miami Heat were listening to offers on the six-time All-Star, a fourth team emerged. It was first revealed the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors were Butler's lone preferred destinations, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported another contender is in the mix.
"The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State," Charania posted to X.
For the Suns to land Butler, it would likely require a parting of ways with guard Bradley Beal. Large amounts of draft capital would need to be involved in Phoenix's package for the Heat to take on Beal's hefty contract.
Not only are new teams surfacing swiftly, but the initial organizations mentioned are already speaking out. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone shut down the idea of acquiring the 35-year-old forward the same day.
"Of course my job is to be open to everything,"Stone said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "We like this team. You know, we definitely do not intend to change anything, and I would be shocked if something changes this season."
With the narrative around Butler shifting in just a matter of days, it appears the Heat intend on retooling around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
