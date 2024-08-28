Jimmy Butler Shares Video Of China Tour Before Focus Shifts To Season
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler makes a habit of enjoying the offseason to the fullest.
This summer, he had more time than he wanted because of the Heat's early exit from the playoffs. Butler seemingly ended his offseason last week with a China tour as part of his sponsorship with Li-Ning sports apparel company.
The video features all kinds of cool moments of Butler interacting with Chinese fans. He presents them gifts. He plays dominoes. He even participated in pickup games, one with adults and the other with kids (watch for the monster block).
Butler may make a trip to New York to cheer on close friend Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open but the shift to full basketball mode is here. Butler has a lot to prove in what is his most important season with the Heat.
Last year the Heat disappointed by participating in the Play-In tournament one season after making the NBA Finals. The way the season ended was even more upsetting for fans. With Butler and Terry Rozier out with injuries, they were easily defeated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics. The Heat lost every game by at least 14 points, including 118-84 in the clinching Game 5.
There is no doubt Butler put in work the past few months. It only gets only more intense once September hits.
Butler has repeatedly said he wants to bring a championship to Miami. This is the start of what could be his last chance to make it happen.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
