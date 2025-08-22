Kel'el Ware Pegged As Key Piece In Massive Heat Trade Proposal For Two-Time MVP
It's been a while since any prominent names have been in trade conversations with the Miami Heat, largely because of their acquisition of Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Still, as they sit with a slightly underwhelming squad instead of a sure-fire contender, some outsiders believe they need a superstar to put them over the top. Bleacher Report recently listed major trade pieces in each team across the league, pegging Kel'el Ware as a significant name to satisfy blockbuster deals for superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Here is the proposal the article had for the two-time MVP with Ware being dished out:
Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick
"This would have been a much more logical trade before the Bucks stretched Damian Lillard so they could sign Myles Turner, but we haven't exactly gotten total certainty on Antetokounmpo's future. Ware-to-Milwaukee presupposes a Bucks reset. If Giannis ultimately asks to be traded, the Heat could pounce with a pick-heavy offer that also includes Ware as the keeper alongside the necessary matching salary."
The Antetokounmpo departure rumors have simmered down, but they may amplify if Milwaukee fails to put major pieces around him. Consecutive disappointing postseasons are winding down the clock on the Greek Freak, as his patience may be waning on his championship window. Dishing him to Miami would at least give him a new change of scenery, playing for a team that has three conference finals appearances since 2020 with two Finals trips.
MIAMI HEAT'S STARTING FIVE NOT EXPECTED TO SCARE MANY OPPONENTS
Most basketball analysts have the Miami Heat pegged in the lower middle of the NBA, in just about everything.
So it's not a surprise that Bleacher Report has ranked their projected starting lineup -- Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell and Tyler Herro -- as the 19th best of 30 in the league.
All of that seems fair, on the surface.
We haven't seen Powell play with Herro yet -- they could blend perfectly, or could clash. Wiggins had some big games after coming to Miami in the trade for Jimmy Butler, but he also flopped in the playoffs. Adebayo and Ware are an offensive-work-in-progress; Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn't thrilled with Ware's motor in summer league, and it's possible Nikola Jovic, who has excelled in EuroBasket warmups, could retake the starting spot he had to start the 2024-25 season.