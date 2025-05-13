Knicks Fans Not Pleased With Miami Heat Legend Discussing Them On ESPN
Many at ESPN haven't exactly had the most faith in the New York Knicks this postseason, including Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem.
So naturally, many Knicks fans are upset seeing them in the spotlight amidst the Knicks possibly clinching their first conference finals trip since 2000.
"WHY THE F*** WOULD I WANT TO SEE UDONIS HASLEM AND JAY WILLIAMS COVERAGE AFTER A KNICKS dub," one user tweeted.
To these fans' credit, Haslem didn't even have New York surpassing the first round, let alone on the verge of knocking out the defending champions.
Although he didn't declare Boston would win the series, he did deem a Game 5 victory over the Knicks to extend its postseason.
"Never underestimate the heart of a champion," Haslem said on First Take Tuesday morning. "This game is going to take heart. You gave up two at home. You look around the locker room and tell your guys, 'We're not focused on winning the series right now. We just need to get one game.' I think they have enough to get one. I really do. They have the character, they have the coaching, they have the championship DNA."
The Knicks head to Boston Wednesday night for Game 5. Should New York win, it will mark the sixth consecutive postseason where the defending champions fall before the third round.
