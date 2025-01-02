Miami Heat Legend Defends Bam Adebayo, Rips Critics’ Lack of Basketball Knowledge
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has former teammate Bam Adebayo’s back—and he’s got no patience for critics, either.
Speaking on the Jan. 1 episode of The OGs podcast, Haslem defended Adebayo amid the All-Star center’s inconsistent season. Although Adebayo averages 16.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, he entered Thursday with a career-worst 45.6 percent shooting percentage.
“People that watch basketball, the people that don’t know s--t about basketball, they oftentimes wanna look at scoring and think that’s most of it,” Haslem said, “and they don’t understand how much Bam does for our team on both ends of the basketball court.”
Haslem described Adebayo as a “point forward” given his versatility and ability to get other players involved. Adebayo’s 4.8 assists are his most since averaging 5.4 during the 2020-21 season.
“We really initiate offense with all five guys,” Haslem said. “Any one of those guys in that starting five, we can initiate through, so I think [head coach Erik Spoelstra] likes to have that flexibility.”
To prove his point, Haslem outlined a theoretical scenario where Adebayo and Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis square off in the paint.
“You can have Bam initiating the offense at the top of the key, and you take Anthony Davis away from that basket,” Haslem explained. “That opens up back-door cuts, layups, for different guys to get to the basket.”
Adebayo rang in the new year with a near-triple double in Wednesday’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He made nine of 14 shots, totaling 23 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.
Some may be skeptical Adebayo is headed for an offensive resurgence. Whatever the numbers say, it’s clear Haslem still believes in the three-time All-Star.
“What he does for us ... it’s only a couple guys in the league that can guard one through five and actually guard them and shut them down, and he’s one of them,” Haslem said.
