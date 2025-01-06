LOOK: Miami Heat Fans Deface Jimmy Butler Mural
Miami Heat fans have officially turned their back on embattled All-Star Jimmy Butler.
CBS 4 in Miami reported Heat fans defaced a Butler mural in Wynwood. The art now features a clearance reading “sticker” and “TRADE!” on his Heat jersey.
Fans added an “I quit” headband and a coffee mug saying “pay me.”
It might be a long time before Heat fans and Butler even have a chance at restoring a once-thriving relationship. Miami suspended Butler on Friday night for conduct detrimental to the team, and the Heat acknowledged they are open to trading the star forward.
Butler has not addressed the suspension nor the latest round of trade rumors. We feel he won’t be saying much about the new artwork, either.
PIERCE WARNS SUPERSTARS
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has a warning for other All-Stars: don’t go to Miami.
“The Players see what’s going on with all Miami superstars,” Pierce wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, “so why would another Superstar player go to Miami if this is how they all get treated with no respect, after what they have done for the Franchise”
The Heat have spent decades as a marquee landing spot for superstars, from LeBron James and Jimmy Butler to Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. We’ll see if Pierce’s advice, coupled with the entire Butler saga, leads other players to avoid Miami in the near future.
RIVERS MOCKS BUTLER’S SUSPENSION
Longtime NBA guard Austin Rivers didn’t have trades or drama in mind when he learned the Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler.
All Rivers could think about was his next espresso when he mocked the Heat punished Butler.
“3.7 million in fines for 7 games,” Rivers posted on X. “So this means big face coffee [is] going to be a 100k a cup lol.”
Luckily for Rivers, prices at BigFace ranged from $4 for an espresso to $10 for a pour-over when the store opened in December.
