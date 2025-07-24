Inside The Heat

Markieff Morris Says Things Never Escalated After Nikola Jokic Brawl

Shandel Richardson

Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was plenty of talk of another scuffle between ex-Miami Heat player Markieff Morris and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. They were involved in a big-time altercation that left Morris with an injured neck, causing him to miss most of the 2021-22 season.

Morris recently addressed it on the Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal. Despite speculation, Morris said the incident never went further than that day. Many felt was going to be some sort of second round between the two big man. But nothing happened nor was it discussed at any point. This was the closest either party came to addressing the play.

"That is social media," Morris said to O'Neal on the podcast. "It never got anywhere."

It started when Morris hit Jokic with a shove on a shot attempt. Nothing was called, so Jokic chased down Morris from behind. He hit Morris with forearm from behind.

"That's a cheap shot," Morris said. "I made a basketball play. If you see the angle, I put my hand up. I let it known I'm coming toward you.

It led to Morris missing most of the season. It was his last with the Heat.

"It's like a hard foul in a game," Morris said. "If you asked me, I would've never ran. I'm physically walking away."

