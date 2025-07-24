Inside The Heat

How Fans Can Train With Miami Heat Superstar For Only $800 A Session

Dec 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Tee shirts line the seats waiting for fans before the Philadelphia 76ers against the Miami Heat game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is giving fans a once in a lifetime opportunity. He is set to hold an event that allows fans to train with him from Aug. 14-18 at BodyHoliday in Saint Lucia.

“This program is a way to share what helps me stay focused — on and off the court — and how that approach can be adapted into someone else’s routine,” Adebayo said to the Carib Journal. “Especially in a setting like BodyHoliday, where wellness is part of the environment.”

BodyHoliday is a beach resort that focuses on wellness. Fans get this experience with Adebayo at rates that start at $799 per night, which includes daily spa treatment. Adebayo is also a hosting a meet-and-greet for participants.

It is likely the last getaway for Adebayo, who begins his ninth season NBA season this fall. The Heat open training camp in late September. A three-time All-Star, Adebayo hopes to lead them to another postseason appearance. Last year they won in the Play-In Tournament before losing to the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Heat made the big offseason acquisition of guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. He now pairs with Adebayo and All-Star guard Tyler Herro, giving the Heat three potential 20-point scorers.

