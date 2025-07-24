Media Personalities Predict Most Ideal Landing Spot For LeBron James
Due to the Miami Heat’s very solid offseason, they have positioned their franchise for several paths for the future. Despite trading for Norman Powell at a relatively low cost, he is on an enticing expiring contract.
On the Bill Simmons podcast, he and Zach Lowe break down why the Heat are a serious candidate to potentially trade for LeBron James by the trade deadline if his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers continues to sour.
“But they have a flexible roster for trades,” Simmons said. “Powell is still an expiring. Fontecchio is an expiring. Highsmith is an expiring. Wiggins has a player-option for next year at $30 million. It’s not bad. It’s a situation that looks a little LeBronny. I’m just going to say it. If somebody came from a time machine and said in January or February, LeBron James will be traded, and you had to pick a team. I think Miami would be one of the teams I would think about.”
Beyond their expiring contracts, the Heat have focused on building a young core around their two All-Stars, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. While a James trade would certainly boost their ceiling for the upcoming season, his advanced age isn’t favorable for the team that’s looking for a younger superstar to be paired with Herro and Adebayo. The Heat would likely be less inclined to go for this reunion, considering Lowe suggested the Los Angeles Lakers may ask for Kel’el Ware, who would want him as their center of the future to pair alongside Luka Doncic’s playstyle.
“I think for the Lakers, Ware has got to be in it,” Lowe said. “Just because I have gone out of my way to say I have got to get a rim-runner to pair with Luka. And I’m trading arguably the greatest player of all time. I gotta hit the trade well, and I think he’d be the piece they have to get.”
