Media Personality Is Very Optimistic About Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference Path
Following their successful offseason, the Miami Heat has a strong chance to make a surprising push in a much weaker Eastern Conference for this season.
On the Bill Simmons podcast, he and Zach Lowe discussed how the Heat should be much better than the projections Las Vegas has for them. They break down why they wouldn’t be shocked if the Heat end up winning around 46 games next year.
“I know it’s insane, but I actually think like 48 wins could be in play with how bad the East is going to be from a star-power standpoint,” Simmons said. “You’re just not going against stars night after night. You might play Philly, and there’s no Embiid. You’re going to play Boston, and there’s no Tatum. You’re going down the line. The East games are just not going to be as hard as they were last year.”
With injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in addition to Damian Lillard leaving the Eastern Conference, the Heat may be in a good position to take advantage of projected weaker competition next season. Simmons goes on to say he’s a fan of several of the Heat’s newest additions and some of the remaining players, if they can take another leap in their careers.
“Powell is on a contract year,” Simmons continued. “We already know he’s a 19 points a game scorer. They have Wiggins for a full year. They have Herro. They have Adebayo. They have Fontecchio, whom I’m always going to think on the right team can succeed.”
