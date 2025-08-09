Miami Heat Acquisition Has Efficient Debut Peformance On International Stage
The Miami Heat's Norman Powell played on the international level for the first time in his career on Friday, making his debut for the Jamaican national basketball team. The 32 year-old finished with 12 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals, converting on three of seven shots and five of six free throws in 12 minutes against Barbados.
Jamaica is currently competing in the Pre-Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Americas. Two out of the four teams in Group A, (Jamaica, Mexico, Costa Rica, Barbados), will advance to the qualifiers.
Jamaica will face Costa Rica tonight at 7 p.m. If they win, they will advance. Mexico, who won their opening game, will play Jamaica tomorrow at 10 p.m., which could be a battle for positioning in the qualifiers.
"It would mean everything. That’s another childhood dream fulfilled. This is the start of it, and I’m really excited about this group. I know we have more talented players who want to be part of this, and I think this is the start of building something really special," Powell said, regarding him potentially representing Jamaica in the World Cup. "For Jamaica, I think it would be extremely huge, not just now, but for the continuation for generations to come, and that it continues to grow and the funding comes."
The ten-year NBA veteran was acquired by the Heat earlier this summer, when they traded Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love as part of a three-team trade. Powell, entering the final year of his contract, had a career year for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting, along with 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
“This is a new challenge, a new opportunity to go and showcase my skills in another location. The organization and my teammates have been really welcoming. I’ve seen what some of them have said about me in interviews, and it’s been supportive. I’m excited to join this group and continue building," Powell said on the opportunity with the Heat. “I think my game, my mentality, my approach, and my love for basketball all fit perfectly with the Heat culture. I’m excited to put that jersey on as well.”