Miami Heat Add $74 Million All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Miami Heat are rumored to target Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan this offseason. DeRozan, 35, joined the Kings last summer after being part of a sign-and-trade deal. Sacramento fired coach Mike Brown during the season, traded All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox at the deadline and parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. These moves signal the beginning of a rebuild and DeRozan may not be a part of those plans.
If DeRozan is on the trade block this summer, the Heat are a strong destination to land the six-time All-Star. After parting with Jimmy Butler at February's deadline, the team is lacking a true third option opposite Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
A trade between the Heat and Kings could resemble:
Heat receive: F DeMar DeRozan, G Terence Davis
Kings receive: G Duncan Robinson, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G Pelle Larsson, 2028 first-round pick
Even at his age, DeRozan is still playing at a high level. DeRozan is making north of $24 million the next two seasons. The contract is relatively affordable for a player who was an All-Star as recent as 2023.
Parting with Robinson ahead of his contract season is something the Heat should heavily consider this offseason. While he is efficient as a three-point shooter, his $19 million cap hit is a contract the Heat should trade. He only played 15 minutes a night in the Heat's lone playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The real pieces on the move are Jaquez, Larsson and the future first-round pick. The two players could be valuable if the Kings embrace the idea of undergoing a rebuild. The draft pick would be the prized possession for Sacramento in this deal.