Miami Heat Bolsters Offense With Dynamic Guard In Latest Mock Draft
While the offseason isn’t over, the Miami Heat's failure to trade for a bona fide superstar scorer in Kevin Durant still leaves them with a massive need to improve their offense.
As currently constructed, the Heat lack shot creation throughout the roster outside of Tyler Herro. While they have consistently remained a top 10 defensive team in the league, the Heat have been towards the bottom offensively, as they have had several games where they struggled to score 100 points.
The Heat can help with some of those issues, as ESPN's latest mock draft has them selecting Walter Clayton Jr. at No. 20 following his dominant run in the NCAA tournament.
“Clayton has showcased his dynamic shotmaking in workouts and worked his way up boards in a first round that has shaped up somewhat light on point guard options,” the article wrote. “He has fans in front offices selecting higher than this, and he appears to be well-positioned to potentially land inside the top 20. His explosiveness and ability to create his own shot are strong calling cards that should give him a pathway to being a useful bench scorer, at worst.”
Clayton displayed his impressive shot-making ability throughout the season averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 44.8 percent shooting and 38.6 percent from three-point range. It would be difficult to pass up on him if he’s available when the Heat can draft, considering he can make an impact immediately.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Lays Out Path For Oklahoma City Thunder’s Historic Feat
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Reveals Crucial Factor In Delivering Historic Finals MVP
Superstar Or Not, Udonis Haslem Warns Incoming Players About Heat Culture