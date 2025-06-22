Miami Heat Reportedly Low-Balled Phoenix Suns In Kevin Durant Trade Talks
After several weeks of intensifying trade talks between the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, the negotiations fell apart when Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets.
The Heat, along with the Rockets, entered the weekend as one of the two main favorites to land Durant. After a puzzling report claiming the Heat did not include Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, or the No. 20 pick in this year's draft, many are left wondering what the Heat did offer for him.
Houston traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks for Durant. This deal was much more enticing for the Suns as they regained several draft assets and a young star in Green looking to bounce back after his best regular season run of his career fizzled out in the postseason.
The Heat’s hesitancy and refusal to offer Ware in any deals for a 37-year-old Durant is understandable, as he flashed plenty of potential to be a significant factor in their future. However, not including any other future assets prevented a potential mix of Durant, Ware, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. This could have been one of their best chances to contend in the Eastern Conference next year if they all remained healthy.
Now, the Heat have to pivot to other star options, or wait until the 2026 offseason and sign a player in a projected deep free agency pool.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Reveals Crucial Factor In Delivering Historic Finals MVP
Superstar Or Not, Udonis Haslem Warns Incoming Players About Heat Culture
Udonis Haslem Gives Reason It's Too Early To Write Off Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals