Dwyane Wade Lays Out Path For Oklahoma City Thunder’s Historic Feat
In one of the best showings of dynamic modern basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder can close out a dominant season with one more victory over the Indiana Pacers.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade breaks down what the Thunder must do to accomplish their first championship in franchise history.
“When I look at OKC, I really continue to feel like they’re going to win this series,” Wade explains. “What they did in Game 2 was their defensive intensity did not go down. It actually rises. The offensive output actually gets to the place where your two guys got the ball, and they’re making all of the decisions.”
“Whether you’re ready to shoot Wiggins, Joe, Williams, or whoever, or they’re going to shoot, and y’all better set screens, roll, and get out of the way,” Wade continued. “What I want to see is, I want to see them run through that tape, finish it out, and don’t allow the Pacers to be able to create that late-game magic that they just so happen to have that most teams have never really (expletive) had when it comes to the game of basketball.”
Despite being on the road, the Thunder have an advantage from Tyrese Haliburton dealing with a calf injury. They must close out the Pacers tonight and prevent Haliburton from getting more time to recover before Game 7. Game 6 starts tonight at 8:30 pm.
