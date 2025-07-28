Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Encouraged To Entertain Wild Blockbuster Trade For LeBron, Bronny James

Jayden Armant

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in for forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in for forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When it's all said and done, NBA legend LeBron James will probably continue his record-23rd season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, any signs of a potential departure leave room to entertain trade speculations. And with that said, there's been some buzz around James possibly splitting from Los Angeles with a focus on superstar Luka Doncic. Bleacher Report pitched the idea of James and his son, Bronny, heading to the Miami Heat in a reunion from their championship days.

Heat receive: LeBron James, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Terry Rozier, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick swap (top-three protected)

The article wrote:

"Even at 40 years old, James (incredibly) still ranks as a high-end primary option. In 2024-25, he was one of only four players to average 24 points and eight assists. Having him as a conductor could quiet the worries about having Herro as a focal point and the questions about Adebayo's ability to expand his game. Those two could do what they do best—net-shredding for Herro, rim-rocking for Adebayo—while the cerebral superpowers of a James-Spoelstra pairing squeeze every ounce of production possible out of this lineup."

Miami would get an immediate upgrade in the scoring and facilitating departments, complementing the backcourt of Norman Powell and Tyler Herro. It could also give Dalton Knecht a fresh start with the Heat after being labeled as an underwhelming prospect in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Lakers would get a defensive upgrade with Andrew Wiggins and some solid bench pieces in Rozier and Jaquez Jr. It's a long shot with such a big name.

But then again, when has that ever stopped fans and onlookers from creating these packages?

