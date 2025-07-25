Inside The Heat

NBA Insider Explains Key Factor To Miami Heat’s Success

Bryan Townes

Oct 18, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley (center) watches from the stands during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. The Heat won 111-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
After another mediocre season, the Miami Heat’s active and successful offseason may be enough to lift them out of the Play-In Tournament for the first time since 2022.

On the Zach Lowe Show,  Lowe broke down where the Heat stand in comparison to the rest of the Eastern Conference for the upcoming season. He explained why their depth will be key to their season being better than where the Las Vegas odds have them projected to finish.

“Let’s just say our starting lineup is Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins with a year there under his belt or half a year and an offseason,” Lowe said. “You could go Jovic, Bam, Highsmith, Bam, or Ware, Bam if you wanted to do the double center thing. Let’s just pencil in Jovic in for whatever reason. Then I got Norman Powell for free, which adds a completely new dimension to my offense.”

In the previous season, the Heat had an argument for having one of the worst bench units in the entire league. As long as several players continue to make internal improvements, Lowe expects their depth to be a key reason the team improves against a much weaker Eastern Conference.

“I’ve got one of Highsmith or Jovic coming off the bench with Ware,” Lowe continued. “I still have Jaquez, and you can write off Jaquez after a disappointing second year. I wouldn’t do that. People do not develop linearly. There’s sometimes ups and downs. I like Pelle Larsson. I like Jakučionis. What I see there is depth. I don’t see a huge amount of upside.”

Bryan attended Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a focus on sports management. While he didn't grow up an NBA fan, he became one after playing the popular NBA2K video game. From Jimmy Butler to Ray Allen to Chris Bosh, Bryan has followed the Heat for the past several years.