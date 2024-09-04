Miami Heat Fan Favorite Reveals Harsh Reality Of Playing Against Boston Celtics
The rivalry between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics doesn't date back far, but still comes with plenty of harsh stories.
Former Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside was one victim of harsh treatment when playing against the Celtics. The Heat fan favorite retold the story of being cursed out by an elderly woman on The OGs Show.
"I got my retina scratched. I remember this vividly, like I'm holding my eye," Whiteside shared. "You can't see when you get your retina scratched. All I heard was, 'Stop acting like a [expletive] and play the game!' I look up, and it's a 70-year-old woman. I'm seeing red. I see a 70-year-old woman. I'm like, 'Man, what the [expletive].' I was like, man, this can't be a real place."
Whiteside played for the Heat between arguably the two best eras in franchise history: the Big Three and Jimmy Butler years. He made a severe impact on the interior, averaging 14.1 rebounds in 2017 while recording 3.7 blocks in his second year in Miami. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting but landed on All-Defensive Second Team due to positional restrictions.
It's safe to say once Whiteside announced his retirement, he was happy to no longer play in TD Garden.
