Miami Heat May 'Pounce' On Blockbuster Trade For Kings' $163 Million All-Star
The Miami Heat love to chase All-Star talent but struggle to actually land any of the players on their radar.
The most prominent examples in recent years are Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard and Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell. The Heat wasted a ton of time and energy in the offseason looking to acquire stars, so few moves were made elsewhere.
Ideally, the Heat land a star at February's trade deadline to avoid focusing all attention there in the summer. This assumes Miami's front office is still looking to contend for a championship with Jimmy Butler at the helm.
If that's the case, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is seemingly a name to watch.
“Last month, De’Aaron Fox turned down a $165 million extension," reporter Matt Moore wrote. "The assumption was that this was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about. Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce."
It makes a lot of sense for the Heat to involve themselves in these conversations, as a Big Three of Butler, Fox, and Bam Adebayo creates another contender in the Eastern Conference. They would cause nightmares for some opponents, especially on the defensive end.
"One thing that would likely change this conversation immediately is if Fox secured an All-NBA selection and opened up the supermax for him to re-sign. That’s absolutely on the table for a player averaging 28-5-6 with room to improve his efficiency. If he doesn’t, however, and the Kings’ season goes sideways, things are going to get hot," Moore concluded.
The Kings are not sitting comfortably in the loaded Western Conference, as the No. 12 seed with a record of 9-12. The next couple of months could truly decide Fox's future, and the Heat should be ready to pounce at the chance to land him.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.