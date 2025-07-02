Miami Heat Fans Clinging To Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro After Latest Realization
Duncan Robinson's departure from the Miami Heat was a relatively solid trade to dump such a large contract from a role player.
But it signifies something much grander in the long run. The Heat 2020 Finals roster is all officially gone outside of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and the 2023 core is on its last legs.
Years later, Heat fans can only reflect on what once was.
Before, complaints rained down about the lackluster rosters. But now, you could probably bet money that the fanbase would ask for those squads back. They at least boasted superstar Jimmy Butler, with players like Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Love, even as shells of their former selves. Even though neither of the Finals teams boasted a championship-level roster, fans could take pride in their underdog squads reaching unprecedented heights.
Above all, there was hope. The team was competitive for the first time since the Big Three era, giving fans optimism that they could build a squad capable of winning a title. Names like Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Durant were tied to Miami as superstars to counter Butler and elevate it to a true title contender.
Sadly, that never came to fruition. Years of offseason stagnation left the Heat as a one-man threat or fringe playoff team. Now, as the Heat enter another season of uncertainty, the days of Finals ambitions remain a distant memory. Miami enters 2025 as a borderline playoff team, far from the championship glory it once boasted.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
2017 First-Round Pick Emerges As Possible Miami Heat Trade Target
Heat Officially Sign Rookie Kasparas Jakučionis: Projected Contract Details Revealed
Heat Lose Duncan Robinson To East Playoff Team, Ex-Miami Guard Signing $48 Million Contract