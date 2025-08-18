Miami Heat Fans Destroy Draymond Green After Latest Jimmy Butler Comments
Miami Heat veteran Haywood Highsmith's trade to the Brooklyn Nets last Friday didn't really move the needle for most outsiders.
But outspoken Warriors star Draymond Green had some choice words for the move, in defense of his new teammate Jimmy Butler. Butler slammed fans for lauding Highsmith over Butler, just to end up trading him this offseason.
"Y’all (internet experts) wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later the Heat traded him for a bag of chips," Green wrote on Threads. "That’s wild."
Of course, many Heat fans immediately hopped on Green's comments, dismissing the narrative that Highsmith had anything to do with Butler's ultimate departure.
"Or maybe it’s because he was suspended multiple times, quit on the team in the beginning of the month, and stopped trying on the court Mr donkey," user HeatCulture said.
You have to scroll pretty far to even find a relatively positive or agreed comment toward Green.
Even rival fanbases clowned the four-time champion for this suggestion.
One of the biggest stories of the offseason is where Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga ends up. He has been on the trade rumor mill all season. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem recently gave his take while speaking on ESPN.
Haslem said he thinks the Warriors should make a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
"I'm looking around," Haslem said last week. "I'm looking at the Chicago Bulls and I'm looking at the Golden State Warriors and I'm saying Josh Giddey looked like a guy that could fit great over in Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga looks like a guy that possibly could fit good in Chicago."
The Heat were rumored to have interest in Kuminga before they landed Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. With the Heat no longer an option, Haslem said the Bulls are a perfect fit for Kuminga.
"I remember reading an article just a little while ago where Josh Giddey's father said that there was interest from Golden State in Kuminga, but OKC took him at six, and they said that Golden State would take him at seven," Haslem said. "So I'm just saying, this might be a solution. I'm no GM. This might be above my pay grade, guys. But this might be a solution to some people's problems."