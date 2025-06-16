Inside The Heat

Tyler Herro Reaches Kyrie Irving "Flat-Earth" Status With Latest Claim

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is drawing comparisons to future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving but for all the wrong reasons.

Herro recently appeared on a live stream to speak on a matter of subjects that involved debunking various moments in history. The discussion began when Herro was asked about Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962.

"I don't believe in history," Herro said. "I'm dead ass [serious]."

Herro was then asked about Neil Armstrong landing on the moon.


"No, I don't believe in that," Herro said. "I don't believe anything that happened before 1950."

The conversation later turned to Christopher Columbus discovering America.

"How do we know," Herro said. "When did he come to America? They said 1492?"

Fans have since linked Herro to Irving, who created a stir when he said the Earth is flat in 2018.

“I do research on both sides,” Irving said at the time to the New York Times. “I’m not against anyone that thinks the Earth is round. I’m not against anyone that thinks it’s flat. I just love hearing the debate.”

Irving later apologized for his comments, specifically to teachers.

“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, `You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said. “I apologize. I apologize.”

