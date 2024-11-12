Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Finally Acquire $112 Million Guard In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Mar 4, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley applauds Chris Bosh during a brief ceremony during the game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat don't yet seem opposed to adding star talent alongside veteran Jimmy Butler.

There's much speculation about Butler's future with the team past this season, but for now, the Heat are looking to make noise in the shaky Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks continuing in a downward spiral could be just what Miami's front office needs.

If the Bucks exhaust the options of shaking up their surrounding pieces and bringing in a new coach, the final choice is to hit the reset button. This means moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo and long-time Heat trade target Damian Lillard.

FanSided proposed the following trade for the Heat to finally end up with Lillard:

Heat receive: Damian Lillard, cash considerations from CHA

Bucks receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Seth Curry, 2029 first-round pick (via MIA), 2031 first-round pick (via MIA)

Charlotte Hornets receive: Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant, 2031 second-round pick

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are each off to rocky starts on the offensive end, meaning this scenario assumes they work through their problems. Lillard running pick-and-roll with Adebayo could also help his scoring woes.

The issue with the proposed package is it does not stack up to that of what the Orlando Magic or Brooklyn Nets can offer for Lillard.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

