Miami Heat Forward Expected To Ink $30 Million Contract Extension
Nikola Jovic will be an interesting contract decision this offseason.
Jovic is sitting on a club option over the next two seasons but the Miami Heat may want to extend the 21-year-old forward. Jovic becomes extension-eligible on July 1. The Heat could get a contract done prior to the start of the regular season.
Bleacher Report predicts Jovic will command a three-year contract worth $30 million.
"Jovic could wait to test his market as a restricted free agent in 2026, but it might be difficult for him to turn down a significant long-term deal," the article wrote. "Miami could decide to wait, but an offer not too far below the non-taxpayer mid-level exception might make sense for both sides."
Jovic's potential contract is compared to Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody's extension. Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, Moody signed a three-year extension worth $39 million in October 2023. He has become a pivotal role of the Warriors rotation.
Jovic had a strong rookie season before taking a step back this season, only playing in 46 games (10 starts). He played the same number of games as his rookie season but many expected him to take a bigger leap to become an integral piece of the Miami rotation. A hand injury sidelined the 2022 first-round pick for the last month-and-a-half of the regular season.
Retaining Jovic for only $10 million a season seems like a bargain in today's NBA. If Jovic can provide a consistent 25 minutes a game while shooting 45 percent from the field, this extension could be something the Heat want to explore this summer. At his young age, Jovic may still have the breakout season that many expect.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
